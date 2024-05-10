Olympic Golf Rankings update: Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im continue to battle for position

South Korea also suffered a shake up after Amy Yang slipped out of the top 15 in the Rolex Rankings a couple of weeks ago, dropping the country from three representatives to just two players currently qualified for the Paris Olympics, Jin Young Ko and Hyo Joo Kim. China and Australia are the only other two countries with two or more players in the top 15 of the Olympic Golf Ranking. Only the United States is poised to have more than two representatives in the field, with three players inside the top 15 of the OGR (with a limit of four): Korda, No. 2 Lilia Vu and No. 14 Megan Khang.