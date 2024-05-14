Horses for Courses: Rory McIlroy eager to rekindle Valhalla form from 2014

Local legend Justin Thomas (+4000) will have his first chance to compete in a major championship in his backyard. The Louisville native and son of a PGA Professional has won this event twice in the last seven years, but he was on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014. The 2017 edition at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte saw him capture his first major championship. The 2022 tournament at Southern Hills outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma, saw him match the largest come-from-behind victory (seven shots) in winning his second Wanamaker. The only time he has missed the cut from eight tries was in 2021 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.