Belgium’s Thomas Detry brings ‘bucket list’ mentality to second go at Games

Le Golf National, which sits near Versailles, is located about 200 miles from Uccle, the Brussels suburb where Detry grew up. The Albatros course has hosted the Open de France on the DP World Tour all but two years since 1991, as well as the 2018 Ryder Cup. And Detry has played the Open de France five times, with his best finish being a T8 in 2019. He finished T35 last year at Le Golf National and has missed the cut only once, in 2017.