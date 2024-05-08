Myrtle Beach becomes certified autism-friendly travel destination through Champions Autism Network

CAN works with restaurants like Myrtle Beach stalwart Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery to heighten awareness of autism. When there’s a wait, families with an autistic member can show their CAN Autism Travel Card and go to the head of the line. Their order is expedited, and the staff knows where to seat the family and how to treat them with respect. The chef has a son on the spectrum, and the menus feature information about autism.