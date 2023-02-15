'Full Swing' recaps: Episode 2 Win or Go Home

“Full Swing” devoted its opening episode to two prodigies, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The second installation of the series also turned its cameras on two players who reached No. 1 in the world. Brooks Koepka bloomed relatively late in comparison to the opening episode’s protagonists but rose to the top spot in convincing fashion with his success in majors. Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, was the third-fastest player to reach world No. 1 (only Spieth and Tiger Woods needed fewer starts as a pro), attaining the top spot with a burst of success that we don’t often see on TOUR. The second episode of “Full Swing,” entitled “Win or Go Home,” captures Koepka and Scheffler on the grind in 2023, notably at the WM Phoenix Open and The Masters.