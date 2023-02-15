'Full Swing' recaps: Episode 7 Golf is Hard

Theegala graduated from Pepperdine in 2020 as the consensus player of the year in college golf. He earned his PGA TOUR card at the following year’s Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The rapid ascent means that Theegala is still living in his parents’ home when he starts his TOUR career. Part of the episode focuses on his transition to life on his own as he moves to Houston to set up his home base from where he’ll play the PGA TOUR. He’s unaccustomed to responsibilities like doing his own laundry, and the Netflix cameras are there as he throws his clothes in and hopes for the best.