The Five: Who's at risk of missing Signature Events in 2027?

Day said then that his body has been “really awful” this year and that he needed to take some time to get it “sorted.” So far, that has meant rest. Day has not played since. Unfortunately, that has led to a sizable fall in the standings. Day began the fall in 82nd and is now on the precipice of dropping outside the top 100. That means Day will begin next year on a major medical extension and will need a few solid results when he returns to maintain full status.