The Five: Who has made biggest FedExCup jump this fall?
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Five players making biggest moves in FedExCup Fall
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Four events down, four more to go in the FedExCup Fall.
At the midway point, who has performed best? More importantly, who has made up the most ground in the FedExCup? Only the top 100 in the final standings will keep their cards for 2027. The first half of the fall is easier than the second, when the pressure ratchets up and playing opportunities dwindle.
So who has taken the most advantage of the fall schedule halfway through? Here are the five players who have jumped the most in the standings.
Neal Shipley
- Entering FedExCup Fall: 183rd
- Entering VidantaWorld Mexico Open: 124th (+59)
Shipley’s massive rise is partly owed to his struggles in the regular season. He only made five of his first 17 cuts with only one finish better than 40th. That has flipped this fall. In three starts, he has three top-40 finishes, including a T3 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and a T10 at the Bank of Utah Championship.
At the very least, Shipley has put himself in position to secure some conditional status on Tour (Nos. 101-125), though full status via the top 100 is still within reach. It will just require more of the same. Shipley trails No. 100 by 169 FedExCup points, roughly equivalent to a two-way tie for third.
Neal Shipley's incredible chip-in birdie is the Shot of the Day
Seamus Power
- Entering FedExCup Fall: 114th
- Entering VidantaWorld Mexico Open: 68th (+46)
Power was on the wrong end of the Monday sudden-death playoff in Bermuda against Austin Smotherman, but the week was still a massive success. Power jumped from 103rd to 68th with the runner-up finish, locking in his 2027 Tour card, far from a certainty when the fall began.
In fact, it was Power’s third strong finish in a row. He tied for seventh in Asheville and tied for 21st in Utah. The second in Bermuda was Power’s first top-three finish since 2023.
The Irishman is now on the periphery of the top 60, which would earn him starts in the first two Signature Events next year.
Ben James
- Entering FedExCup Fall: 108th
- Entering VidantaWorld Mexico Open: 63rd (+45)
James is playing with house money. While most of the fall fields are fighting to keep their card, James’ is assured via his No. 1 finish in this year’s PGA Tour University. Instead, James is using the fall as a prolonged test run before the pressure ramps up in 2027. If everything breaks right, he might even win a trophy and secure job security beyond next year.
The University of Virginia alum has teed it up thrice this fall. He was runner-up to Jacob Bridgeman in Asheville and finished fifth in Utah last month. That has James flirting with the top 60 and starts at next season's first two Signature Events. At the very least, it’s a reminder that Jackson Koivun wasn’t the only uber-talented rookie to join the Tour this summer.
Ben James's 146-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Butterfield Bermuda
Austin Smotherman
- Entering FedExCup Fall: 80th
- Entering VidantaWorld Mexico Open: 51st (+39)
The list wouldn’t be complete without Smotherman, though his rise is capped. The top 50 locked after the BMW Championship, so the highest any player can reach this fall is No. 51. Overtaking Smotherman now will take a heroic effort.
From winless to a two-time Tour winner in two starts, Smotherman’s entire career has shifted in the last month. The wins earned him status through 2029, including two seasons on the newly created PGA Tour Championship Series, beginning in 2028. Smotherman also secured a berth into next year’s U.S. Open with his second win, which will be his second time at Pebble Beach because he also earned Signature Event starts there and at Riviera Country Club.
Have a fall, Austin.
Doug Ghim
- Entering FedExCup Fall: 93rd
- Entering VidantaWorld Mexico Open: 56th (+37)
The once-heralded amateur is about to card the best FedExCup finish of his career. The 30-year-old Ghim has found his stride this fall. He has three top 20s in three starts, including a runner-up in Utah. His three top 10s this season are a career high, and his five missed cuts are a career low.
Ghim has been a central character in the FedExCup Fall before, constantly hovering around the bubble to keep full status. Not this fall. The only bubble he’s fighting is the top 60, which would earn Ghim guaranteed Signature Events starts for the first time in his career.