Austin Cook betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Austin Cook sinks 34-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana
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Austin Cook will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Cook's recent performances
-Cook has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances. -Cook has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Cook has averaged -0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.497
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.300
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.151
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.218
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.864
|-0.720
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
-Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards has him competing on TOUR. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -0.300 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Cook delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he has avoided bogeys 13.43% of the time while breaking par 18.06% of the time. -Cook currently ranks 212th with four FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.