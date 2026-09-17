Austin Cook betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards has him competing on TOUR. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -0.300 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Cook delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he has avoided bogeys 13.43% of the time while breaking par 18.06% of the time. -Cook currently ranks 212th with four FedExCup Regular Season points.