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R1
In Progress

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

T1

Nick Taylor
CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

-5

T1

CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

T1

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

-5

T1

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

T1

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

-5

T1

USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

4

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

-4

4

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

T5

John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14

-3

T5

ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14

T5

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

-3

T5

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

T5

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

-3

T5

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

-3

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

T5

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-3
Thru
13

-3

T5

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-3
Thru
13

T5

Ryo Hisatsune
JPN
R. Hisatsune
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

-3

T5

JPN
R. Hisatsune
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

T5

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-3
Thru
12

-3

T5

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-3
Thru
12

T5

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-3
Thru
11

-3

T5

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-3
Thru
11

T5

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-3
Thru
8

-3

T5

BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-3
Thru
8

T14

Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Tot
-2
Thru
16*

-2

T14

USA
T. Merritt
Tot
-2
Thru
16*

T14

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-2
Thru
13

-2

T14

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-2
Thru
13
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3H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook sinks 34-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

Austin Cook sinks 34-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

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Austin Cook will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Cook at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Cook's recent performances

-Cook has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances. -Cook has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Cook has averaged -0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.497-0.415
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.300-0.248
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1510.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.218-0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.864-0.720

Cook's advanced stats and rankings

-Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards has him competing on TOUR. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -0.300 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Cook delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he has avoided bogeys 13.43% of the time while breaking par 18.06% of the time. -Cook currently ranks 212th with four FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
In Progress

Biltmore Championship Asheville

T1

Nick Taylor
CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

-5

T1

CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

T1

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

-5

T1

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

T1

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

-5

T1

USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

4

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

-4

4

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

T5

John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14

-3

T5

ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14
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