The Five: Did Presidents Cup captains get their picks right?

Why is it a shock? It breaks patterns. With an incredibly deep pool of talent, the Americans have typically relied heavily on their points list and veterans to fill out their roster, working with the mantra to give it to whoever they deem the most deserving based on their play over the last two years, rather than thinking for the future or weighing potential. And it has worked. The U.S. Team hasn’t lost the Presidents Cup since 1998 and has dominated the Internationals.