The Five: Which players have most at stake at TOUR Championship?

Bridgeman can point to an elite skill – putting – which would be incredibly valuable to the American side. He has been the best statistical putter on TOUR this season, ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting. He’s also been above average off the tee and with his approach. Yet his stats are buoyed by a strong start to the season, which has cooled recently. He finished ninth at the BMW Championship, but that was his first top 10 since THE PLAYERS Championship in March.