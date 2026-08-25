The Five: Which players have most at stake at TOUR Championship?
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Golf is Hard | TOUR Championship
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After two weeks of Playoffs and seven months of golf before that, we have finally arrived at East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship.
When a golfer makes a list of goals each year, reaching the TOUR Championship is on it. It’s the marker of a consistently great season and not one that can be faked. Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship, yet he didn’t play well enough to make the top 30 in the FedExCup. Ryan Fox, The Open champion, was the last man into the field.
So who has the most at stake now that we are here? Every man in the field is trying to win the TOUR Championship and FedExCup, but there are broader implications for a select group of players. Let’s get into it.
Wyndham Clark
Let’s begin simply.
Clark winning the TOUR Championship would fully secure the Player of the Year award. Those are notable stakes enough.
Wyndham Clark makes electric birdie on 72nd hole to seal win at BMW Championship
It would also put a stamp on one of the best non-Scottie Scheffler seasons in recent memory and by far the best of Clark’s career. And it would vault Clark firmly in the conversation as the third-best golfer in the world, behind only Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
That is heady territory to be in, particularly when Clark was outside the world’s top 70 as recently as April. At that point, Clark looked destined to bottom out. Instead, he’s put together one of the more unexpected mid-season reversals in the last decade. The TOUR Championship would put a historic cap on it.
Rory McIlroy
Can McIlroy venture further into history? He already holds the record for the most FedExCup victories, winning the season-ending trophy three times. Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) is the only other golfer to win more than once.
McIlroy could double up Woods and win his fourth this week, which would be quite the résumé alongside his seven Race to Dubai titles, given to the Order of Merit winner on the DP World Tour. McIlroy prides himself on succeeding on both tours and would further entrench himself as the leader of both season-ending titles.
A win at the TOUR Championship this week would also do a lot for the picture of his season. In each of the last two years, McIlroy won the Masters but disappeared in the aftermath. It would also extend his streak of multi-win seasons to five on the PGA TOUR.
Jacob Bridgeman
Firmly on the U.S. Team Presidents Cup bubble, Bridgeman’s stakes extend beyond just wanting to play well in the final event of the year. The Genesis Invitational winner is 12th in the U.S Presidents Cup points list, and captain Brandt Snedeker is expected to announce his captain’s picks shortly after the TOUR Championship wraps.
Is Bridgeman’s case strong enough to warrant a selection?
Jacob Bridgeman sinks 36-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at BMW Championship
Bridgeman can point to an elite skill – putting – which would be incredibly valuable to the American side. He has been the best statistical putter on TOUR this season, ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting. He’s also been above average off the tee and with his approach. Yet his stats are buoyed by a strong start to the season, which has cooled recently. He finished ninth at the BMW Championship, but that was his first top 10 since THE PLAYERS Championship in March.
Per Data Golf, Bridgeman has not been one of the best 12 Americans across the last three or six months. That could be tough to overcome. Unless, of course, he shows out in Atlanta this week. Contending at the TOUR Championship would be the most impactful way to improve his chances of representing the U.S. in less than a month at Medinah Country Club.
Patrick Cantlay
Cantlay holds similar stakes to Bridgeman. A key cog on the last decade of the Americans’ national teams, Cantlay is performing at just the right time to secure a captain’s pick. Yet he still is outside the top 12 in points (13th overall), which means he will need to bypass at least one player.
This week is also a prime opportunity for Cantlay to reverse the narrative of his season. Despite reaching the season finale, this has not been one of Cantlay’s best years. He fell out of the top 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since 2017 and was outside the top 30 of the FedExCup until a last-minute jump thanks to his runner-up finish at the BMW Championship last week.
Patrick Cantlay nearly aces No. 3 at BMW Championship
Winning the TOUR Championship would flip that narrative on its head. He begins the week among the handful of players with the best form. It could be argued a win would do more for his perception than any of the other big names. It’s also a chance to finally capitalize on good form and secure his first win in four years.
Alex Fitzpatrick/Kristoffer Reitan
Let’s cheat a little as we close this out. The 2026 Rookie of the Year race between Fitzpatrick and Reitan could very well be determined over the next 72 holes at East Lake.
Reitan won the stronger event – the Truist Championship – and holds the narrow edge in the FedExCup standings. He’s 20th compared to Fitzpatrick at 24th, though Reitan had the benefit of three extra months on the PGA TOUR.
Fitzpatrick’s case relies on that brevity. He didn’t earn his PGA TOUR card until he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his brother, Matt, in late April. He's been on an incredible run since. He made four Signature Event starts once he became a member and finished inside the top 10 in all four.
Often, when the Rookie of the Year race is close, the tie is broken at the TOUR Championship by who finishes the season better. With Fitzpatrick and Reitan battling down the stretch, it might happen again.