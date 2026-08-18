The Five: Who is at risk of missing TOUR Championship?

Thomas has only two top 10s this year and is on pace for a career low. He’s had fewer than six in a season just once before. That’s not to say Thomas is playing poorly. He has the same number of top 25s (nine) as he did a year ago. Except in 2025, he finished 10th or better in eight of those top 25s. He hasn’t consistently been able to put together all parts of his game and ride it to a top finish.