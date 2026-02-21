Five things to know about Jacob Bridgeman

It’s not shocking that Bridgeman is here. He’s steadily improved, now in his third full season on TOUR, and has put himself in position to win before, including last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. How he’s leading is a different story. The American blitzed Riviera on Saturday, shooting a 7-under 64 that was as impressive as it gets. With the tournament up for grabs, Bridgeman took control and silenced a Los Angeles crowd that was ready to get behind the stars trying to take him down. Speaking of that. He distanced himself from a star-laden leaderboard and left his closest challenger, Rory McIlroy, resigned to the fact that a comeback isn’t likely.