Jacob Bridgeman swings for fences, achieves PGA TOUR dream

After Bridgeman made his decision to focus on golf full-time, he progressed between sophomore and junior of high school from being “very mediocre” to being “pretty good.” A switch was flipped. He won lots. The same thing happened when he started at Clemson. He was pretty good in his first season, but the COVID-19 pandemic impacted any momentum he had from that. However, when his collegiate career got back on track, there was absolutely no slowing him down. He notched five victories in his time as a Tiger, including the 2022 ACC Championship (en route to winning ACC Player of the Year). He finished second on the 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour status that summer. That initial dip was helpful as he embarked on his first full season as a pro; he recorded six top-20s in his first eight starts of the 2023 season, and he hasn’t looked back.