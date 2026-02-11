The Five: Biggest questions that top players need to answer

Now he returns to Pebble Beach, again one of his favorite stops. He won the event in 2017, finished runner-up in 2022 and has four other top 10s here in his career. In some cases, it’s the only other venue other than Augusta that Spieth has been able to show up and play well, regardless of form. Can he do that this week? It would be a sign Spieth is on the right track. That’s what the legion of his fans is hoping for. It’s also needed for Spieth himself, who began the year with optimism that his best golf in a decade is right around the corner. That optimism will begin to erode if he has another poor week at one of his favorite venues.