The Five: Who's projected to play their way into upcoming Signature Events?

McCarty, 28, struggled in the early goings of last season, putting him well behind the eight ball for Signature Event qualification. Through the end of March, McCarty was outside the top 100 and strung together several top finishes just to get to 74th by the end of the year. As he looks to improve in his second full season on TOUR, consistency is a top priority. McCarty was 12-of-21 for cuts made during the FedExCup Regular Season a year ago. He’s already shown improvement, finishing second in La Quinta and T18 at the Farmers Insurance Open, tournaments he missed the cut at in 2025.