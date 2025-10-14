The Five: Which Korn Ferry Tour graduates are most compelling?

The definition of a post-hype sleeper, Adrian Dumont de Chassart will return to the TOUR with much less fanfare than he did two years ago, when he was the reigning Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year and won twice in only a handful of starts to his name. But Dumont de Chassart should be viewed as more than a fringe TOUR player destined to bounce between circuits. Only 25 years old, the former Illinois standout led the Korn Ferry Tour in birdie average in 2025, showing every ounce of that firepower in a record-setting victory at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where his winning score of 33-under 251 marked the lowest 72-hole score relative to par in Korn Ferry Tour history.