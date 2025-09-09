The Five: Which players have most to prove during FedExCup Fall?

Dunlap, still just 21 years old, took a step back after a marvelous and historic rookie year in which he won twice, the first as an amateur at The American Express. In 22 starts on TOUR in 2025, Dunlap amassed only one top 10 and struggled in the biggest events, missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship and the three majors he played. That included a first-round 90 at the Masters. Dunlap’s scores stabilized slightly in the second half of the year, but the results remained inconsistent. The highlight of his summer was a T11 at the John Deere Classic.