The Five: Which stars are at risk of missing TOUR Championship?

Wondering why? Schauffele regressed off the tee and on the greens this season. After making great strides to become one of the top drivers in the game in ‘24, Schauffele ranks outside the top 100 in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee in 2025, losing strokes for the first time in his career in the metric. While some of those issues could be attributed to Schauffele readjusting to his body post-injury, the putting struggles are more confounding. Schauffele has been, anecdotally and statistically, one of the best putters on TOUR since he earned his card in 2017. But he ranks 125th in putting this season. Below-average driving and putting isn’t a recipe for success and it has Schauffele fighting to keep his season alive.