Five things to know: British Open first-round standout Jacob Skov Olesen

Skov Olesen, 26, is part of a growing contingent of young, accomplished Danish golfers. The headliners from the country are the Højgaard twins, Rasmus and Nicolai, both full-time members on TOUR at age 24. Skov Olesen is a full-time member on the DP World Tour alongside another emerging Dane, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. Neergaard-Petersen, 26, finished runner-up to Karl Villips at this year’s Puerto Rico Open, nearly jumpstarting his career and taking the title as the first Dane to win on TOUR. Neergaard-Petersen is currently just outside the projected top 10 who earn their TOUR card via the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings.