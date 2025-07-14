PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The British Open Championship?

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR heads to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for The 153rd Open Championship.

    The R&A announced that the total prize fund for The Open will be $17 million, with the winner receiving $3.1 million, the same as 2024's record purse.

    PlaceAmountPlaceAmount
    1$3,100,00036$88,700
    2$1,759,00037$84,600
    3$1,128,00038$80,300
    4$876,00039$77,400
    5$705,00040$74,900
    6$611,00041$71,800
    7$525,00042$68,300
    8$442,50043$65,200
    9$388,00044$61,500
    10$350,60045$58,000
    11$319,20046$55,000
    12$282,80047$52,800
    13$266,00048$50,700
    14$249,00049$48,400
    15$231,00050$47,200
    16$212,70051$46,200
    17$202,40052$45,400
    18$193,00053$44,700
    19$184,90054$44,000
    20$176,20055$43,300
    21$168,00056$42,700
    22$159,60057$42,300
    23$151,00058$42,000
    24$142,60059$41,700
    25$137,80060$41,400
    26$131,80061$41,200
    27$127,00062$41,000
    28$122,60063$40,800
    29$117,30064$40,600
    30$111,20065$40,300
    31$107,60066$40,000
    32$102,10067$39,700
    33$98,50068$39,400
    34$95,70069$39,100
    35$92,40070$38,900

    If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $37,650.

