The Five: Players who need to step up this summer

It’s a streak Schauffele would like to maintain, but it’s more about what keeping it alive would signify – that perhaps this was a worthwhile season after all. It’s hard for Schauffele to make that claim at this point. After 26 top 10s over his last two seasons, he has just one this year. That was a T8 at the Masters, a tournament he was never a threat to win late on Sunday. At this point in his career, wins (and chances at wins) are how Schauffele measures success. There are still several prime opportunities to rewrite this season’s narrative. He’s won the Genesis Scottish Open before and will arrive at Royal Portrush as the defending Champion Golfer of the Year. If he can make it to East Lake, he will be a threat there, too.