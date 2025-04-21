The Five: Most intriguing teams at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

“We've been chatting about it back in Jacksonville for the last couple of months,” Vilips said at the RBC Heritage. “He called me the other night, ‘What ball are you going to use? What holes do you want?’ I'm like, 'Look, dude, I'm playing in a Signature Event right now. I've got other things to worry about. We'll get there when we get there.’ But he's super excited. We settled on TP5x. I also told him to focus on his week because he's got a tournament this week as well. It's going to be a lot of fun. We play this kind of stuff back at home in Sawgrass all the time. It's going to be like just another day.”