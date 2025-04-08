The Five: Storylines to follow ahead of 89th Masters Tournament

Of note, a cluster of trees fell to the left of the 10th tee, opening up a small window for players to try to take it over the corner and cut off distance on the dogleg left par 4. Some of the overhanging branches fell along the left side of the third hole, which could entice more players to chase that angle with the driver. Collin Morikawa also said the course lost trees down the corridors of the second and ninth holes, which will make the tee shots easier.