Justin Thomas ready to compete at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with daughter on way
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Justin Thomas has a singular focus this week.
But by this time next month, he’ll be ready for his life to change in a sweet new way.
“It's going to be great. But this week I'm focused on business and trying to win a golf tournament,” Thomas said.
“Then it's time to go home and get ready to be a dad.”
Thomas announced on social media he and his wife Jillian would be expecting their first child in November. Thomas revealed Tuesday at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP that they are having a daughter.
“Any golf shot or situation I am in this week, it's not going to be anything close to as hard as it's going to be in a month or so when our little one comes,” Thomas said with a smile. “We're very fortunate with the timing … or me being able to come here.
“I think reality will probably set in when I'm flying home and then when I get home because it will be getting in crunch time. I know my wife's going to be an unbelievable mom and I'm excited for the opportunity to raise a little girl.”
This marks Thomas’ first trip to ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club since 2019 – the first year of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He finished 17th that year after a rain-soaked second round where the course took over six inches of rain due to Typhoon Bualoi.
“That was hands down the most rain I think I've ever seen in my life in the span of a day,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he was “champing at the bit” to get back on TOUR, taking more than a month off after the TOUR Championship. Thomas, who missed the FedExCup Playoffs last season, returned with a bang in 2024. He qualified for East Lake and finished 14th in the FedExCup on the back of five top 10s this season.
Thomas hasn’t won on the PGA TOUR since the 2022 PGA Championship, but a return to Japan has finally worked with his schedule and he’s excited to try and recreate the good play that tends to follow him when he plays in Asia. Of Thomas’ 15 TOUR titles, four of those wins have come in the continent.
“Don't worry, I definitely thought about that,” Thomas said. “I don't know what it is. I played some good golf and won some tournaments kind of this time of year, and I guess in this part of the world.
“I'm excited to be back and have an opportunity to hopefully get my fifth victory in Asia, at a new place for me.”
Thomas would love to add to his win total – both in Asia and on TOUR – this week just outside of Tokyo, but he knows he has the biggest prize waiting for him after he gets home. With a laugh, Thomas said he wasn’t sure if you ever are mentally ready to become a parent for the first time – but he’s over the moon, just the same.
“All I know is I'll be as ready as I possibly can, and we're going to make the most out of every situation we can,” Thomas said. “It will be a challenge in different ways, but one that we're excited for.”