The Five: At halfway point of season, stars with work cut out to make FedExCup Playoffs

Whatever it is, for Hovland it’s been elusive. The seventh-ranked player in the world has had a peculiar season, to say the least, with nothing better than a T19 at The Genesis Invitational. He finished a lackluster T62 at THE PLAYERS Championship and shot a second-round 81 at the Masters Tournament to miss the cut. He hasn’t played since, presumably as he pieces his game back together, and is not in the field for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.