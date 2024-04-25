PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rickie Fowler makes hole-in-one during trip to Pine Valley

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    It’s safe to say that Rickie Fowler has had some memorable par-3 moments in his career.

    Fowler birdied TPC Sawgrass’ infamous par-3 17th hole three times on Sunday to win THE 2015 PLAYERS Championship. He made a hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale’s seventh hole during the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. He even won this year’s Par 3 Contest at the Masters.


    Rickie Fowler's triumph on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS is the No. 2 shot of 2015


    And now, he reportedly made an ace on one of the most famous courses in America. Golf Digest reported that Fowler made an ace during a casual round at Pine Valley Golf Club in Pine Hill, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning. Pine Valley is considered one of the best courses in the United States, rivaling Augusta National, Oakmont and Cypress Point.



    Fowler reportedly made the ace on the par-3 third hole, hitting a 7-iron from 182 yards away. In a photo taken after the round, Fowler held a Pine Valley flag and posed with Justin Thomas and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, Fowler’s presumed playing partners.

    Fowler has made three aces during PGA TOUR competition, most recently at the WM Phoenix Open last year.

    It’s unknown how many aces Fowler has outside of professional competition, but you can add one more very memorable ace to that total.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.