Rickie Fowler makes hole-in-one during trip to Pine Valley
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It’s safe to say that Rickie Fowler has had some memorable par-3 moments in his career.
Fowler birdied TPC Sawgrass’ infamous par-3 17th hole three times on Sunday to win THE 2015 PLAYERS Championship. He made a hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale’s seventh hole during the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. He even won this year’s Par 3 Contest at the Masters.
Rickie Fowler's triumph on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS is the No. 2 shot of 2015
And now, he reportedly made an ace on one of the most famous courses in America. Golf Digest reported that Fowler made an ace during a casual round at Pine Valley Golf Club in Pine Hill, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning. Pine Valley is considered one of the best courses in the United States, rivaling Augusta National, Oakmont and Cypress Point.
Fowler reportedly made the ace on the par-3 third hole, hitting a 7-iron from 182 yards away. In a photo taken after the round, Fowler held a Pine Valley flag and posed with Justin Thomas and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, Fowler’s presumed playing partners.
Fowler has made three aces during PGA TOUR competition, most recently at the WM Phoenix Open last year.
It’s unknown how many aces Fowler has outside of professional competition, but you can add one more very memorable ace to that total.