The Five: Legendary tales, compelling players to follow at Arnold Palmer's place

Ford was a member of the United States’ victorious teams at the Walker Cup and World Amateur Team Championship last year, as well. His teammates on the three-man squad at the WATC were Gordon Sargent and Nick Dunlap, both of whom now possess PGA TOUR cards. Sargent earned his that week with his appearance in the WATC, which gave him the requisite 20 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated; the card will be waiting for Sargent when he decides to turn pro. Dunlap earned his PGA TOUR membership by winning The American Express this year, becoming the first amateur in more than three decades to win on the PGA TOUR.