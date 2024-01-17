The Five: Tiger's return, other intriguing storylines ahead of West Coast Swing

That sets up an intriguing month ahead. The American Express will feature 30 of the 36 rookies/first-year members. Notably, a member of that group is Min Woo Lee, who will make his first PGA TOUR start as a member. The affable young Australian won twice internationally this fall, including the Australian PGA Championship, and has high expectations for his first full season on the PGA TOUR. He finished T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship and was in the final group on Sunday alongside Scottie Scheffler. His T5 at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club is the only cut he made in four PGA TOUR starts in California. He has never played the WM Phoenix Open.