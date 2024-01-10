The Five: Coody twins' entrance headlines most intriguing rookies debuting at Sony Open

Both played for the University of Texas, leading the Longhorns to the 2022 NCAA title. Pierceson was the No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University last year, while Parker ranked 13th. Before turning pro, Pierceson attained the top spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the prestigious Western Amateur. Parker was runner-up in last year’s NCAA Championship, falling to Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent in a four-man playoff. The 24-year-old twins parlayed the status they earned to win shortly after turning pro. Pierceson won on the Korn Ferry Tour in his third start, while Parker needed just six starts to win on PGA TOUR Canada. Pierceson added another Korn Ferry Tour victory last year. Pierceson finished sixth in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List; Parker finished 26th.