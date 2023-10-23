Cameron Champ hopes positive outlook brings out his best again

Five years after that first win, Champ hopes the fall could lay the groundwork for his renaissance. He finished T18 at the Shriners Children’s Open, where that difficult start to the third round undid what had otherwise been a promising week. His week at TPC Summerlin was book-ended by a first-round 63 and that Sunday 65. The week prior, he finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first top 10 since April. Champ has improved from 143rd to 127th in the FedExCup since the start of the fall. Next season is the final one he is fully exempt for by virtue of his three victories.