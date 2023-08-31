The Five: Biggest stories of the 2022-23 FedExCup season

It was Scheffler who sustained his greatness for longer, though. He won the WM Phoenix Open in February. He and Rahm were separated by just one shot early in the front nine on Sunday, but Scheffler pulled away and beat Nick Taylor by two shots and Rahm by five. He won THE PLAYERS Championship in March by a convincing five-stroke margin. At the time, his win at TPC Sawgrass was already his ninth straight top-12 finish. It would reach 18 consecutive until he finished T23 at The Open Championship in July. It's the longest streak since 1983.