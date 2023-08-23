The Five: Biggest storylines to follow at the TOUR Championship

McIlroy will look to rekindle some of those good vibes this week. He’s been close throughout the Playoffs, finishing third at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and fourth at the BMW Championship. Hoping to get over the hump, and he made the switch back to his Taylormade Spider Hydro Blast putter ahead of this week. It’s the putter he’s used for the bulk of the last several years, but he replaced it before the first Playoffs event. After two weeks with it in the closet, McIlroy is pulling it back out . He won his last two FedExCups with the putter in the bag.