Five things to know: Wynn Golf Club
6 Min Read
Written by Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The latest edition of Capital One's The Match sees Golden State Warriors “Splash Brothers” Stephan Curry and Klay Thompson facing off against Kansas City Chiefs touchdown connection Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, in an NBA-versus-NFL affair at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
Just a few blackjack table-lengths away from Las Vegas Boulevard, the Tom Fazio-designed course will challenge the superstars to delegate their match-play chips wisely. A waterfall, a monorail, a Ferris wheel and a series of both manmade and natural elements will all be factors at one of America’s most extravagant courses.
1. A STORIED HISTORY
Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods all set foot on the site of Wynn Golf Club en route to PGA TOUR wins, although the track was called something different (and looked totally different).
The Desert Inn Golf Course, adjacent to the Desert Inn Hotel and Casino, opened in 1952 and hosted the PGA TOUR Tournament of Champions (now the Sentry Tournament of Champions) from 1953-1966. Al Besselink won the inaugural event, but Snead, Nicklaus and Palmer would all capture titles on the North Side of the Las Vegas strip (Nicklaus won twice and Palmer three times).
From 1983-2000, the Desert Inn also served as part of the rotation for the Shriners Children’s Open. In 1996, Tiger Woods played the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational – his first of 82 PGA TOUR victories – at the Desert Inn, shooting a 68.
The PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA also called the Desert Inn home at points.
After the Desert Inn closed its doors in 2000, Steve Wynn bought the property, including the golf course, and built the Wynn Las Vegas. In the process, he brought in Tom Fazio to turn the course into the Wynn Golf Club, which opened five years later. Fazio and son Logan recently returned to the course for another redesign, culminating in a reopening in 2019. There are no remnants of the Desert Inn layout at Wynn Golf Club.
“Not one piece,” Fazio said. “The entire land was regraded. The Desert Inn was dead flat. It was built in the ‘50s. Back in that era and that time, you didn't move … earth, you didn't create elevation change, you just built it right on the ground. So it was a very flat desert golf course.”
2. A DESERT OASIS
The Wynn Golf Club can easily feel like a mirage. What other golf course is on the same street as the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty, and features a Ferris wheel overlooking the property?
Despite being a desert layout, water comes into play on 12 holes. Over 8,000 trees are present on the landscape, including 1,200 from the Desert Inn era -- some of the only remnants of the previous tenant.
“If you were to put a hat on and pull it really close down over your eyebrows and look at each individual golf hole and only look from the tee to the fairway to the green and block out the view of the skyline, you'd say, wow, this golf course looks like it's in Middle America. It doesn't look like a desert course. It doesn't feel like it's in Las Vegas,” Fazio said.
Some of Fazio’s other Las Vegas layouts– including recent PGA TOUR venues Shadow Creek and The Summit Club – include desert features, but that isn’t the case at the Wynn.
3. A GRAND FINALE
The 18th hole at Wynn Golf Club is a rare par-3 finishing hole. It can be stretched to 249 yards from the back tees, and there’s extra incentive to play it from the tips. The Wynn Golf Club regularly offers up to $20,000 for holes-in-one, depending on the tee box (the farther back the tee box, the higher the potential payout).
Nothing in Las Vegas is complete without some extra glitz and glamour, and the 18th hole boasts the course’s signature 35-foot waterfall behind the green.
“The thinking behind that was to create some drama, uniqueness, interest, and it was part of the experience of the grandeur that the Wynn is about,” Fazio said. “Obviously, the entire place has an awesome feel to it that is extremely dramatic. When the event is played there and shown visually on TV, it’s very striking. People who've never been there before are going to be captivated by this unique landform that is obviously manmade. But then again, most of Las Vegas is.”
4. THE LONG AND SHORT OF IT
The Wynn Golf Club is a par-70, featuring the unique configuration of six par-3s and four par-5s. Listed at 6,722 yards from the back tees, the course can play as short as 4,810 yards. All three par 3s on the front nine play less than 200 yards from the back tees.
“When you look at the scorecard, the yardage may appear to be short, but it won't play quite that short because the short holes are short and the long holes are long. It’s an interesting concept because that's what fits the property,” Fazio said.
The most recent renovation came after the Wynn Convention Center extended itself onto course property. The 18th hole was converted from a par-4 to a par-3. The course’s greens were expanded by an average of 300 square feet, however. The 14th hole has become a particular fan favorite with its large, boomerang-shaped putting surface.
“While the first 14 holes are somewhat reminiscent of North Carolina – albeit with overlooking hotel towers visible throughout — the final four make it abundantly clear you’re in Vegas,” Forbes wrote.
The Las Vegas monorail runs along the 15th hole. A special events pavilion is just steps away from the 16th tee box. The 17th hole is beside the new convention center, gearing players up for the final tee shot toward the daunting 18th green and its foreboding waterfall.
“It’s a perfect match-play golf course because each individual golf hole offers the risk and difficulty factors and the ability for, especially players of this caliber, … to take a lot of chances,” Fazio said. “It's all contained golf. Now, granted, there are trees and there's framings, but you could knock a golf ball a fairway away and still recover and have a heroic shot.”
In other words, these four accomplished athletes can blast away. Errant drives can be found on other fairways.
5. A PUBLIC AFFAIR
The Wynn Golf Club is open to the public.
Since its reopening in late 2019, the Wynn Golf Club has offered Wynn resort guests the opportunity to book a tee time 90 days in advance. For non-resort guests, a window of 30 days is available.
Playing the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip fittingly comes at a high-roller price. The greens fee is $750 in-season, which can seem like a lot or a little depending on how your luck is going at the tables. The fee is inclusive, coming with a forecaddie, practice-area access and rental clubs at no extra charge, among other perks.
Prices are lower ($475 weekday, $550 weekends) out of season – which means after July 4.
