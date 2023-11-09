'The Netflix Cup' announces game-day matchups, hosts for Las Vegas event

The two matchups will feature British-Belgian racecar driver Lando Norris and PGA TOUR pro Rickie Fowler taking on Spanish racing driver Carlos Sainz and pro Justin Thomas; and Thai-British driver Alex Albon and pro Max Homa will compete against French driver Pierre Gasly and pro Collin Morikawa. They will play eight holes of match play, swinging through some surprise challenges, after which the top team from each foursome will compete in a playoff hole to crown a winner. The Netflix Cup will stream live on Netflix beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 14.