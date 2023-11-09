'The Netflix Cup' announces game-day matchups, hosts for Las Vegas event
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Netflix announced Thursday the official game-day matchups for “The Netflix Cup,” its first-ever live sports event taking place at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas.
The two matchups will feature British-Belgian racecar driver Lando Norris and PGA TOUR pro Rickie Fowler taking on Spanish racing driver Carlos Sainz and pro Justin Thomas; and Thai-British driver Alex Albon and pro Max Homa will compete against French driver Pierre Gasly and pro Collin Morikawa. They will play eight holes of match play, swinging through some surprise challenges, after which the top team from each foursome will compete in a playoff hole to crown a winner. The Netflix Cup will stream live on Netflix beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Hosting the show live from Wynn Golf Club with colorful commentary expected, will be comedian Bert Kreischer, PGA TOUR player Joel Dahmen, sports host Kay Adams and NFL legendary running back Marshawn Lynch.
In a clash of wheels and irons, four pairs consisting of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA TOUR professional will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they’ll battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title. “The Netflix Cup” will kick off the week of the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX.
“The Netflix Cup” is a first-of-its-kind live event that showcases two of Netflix’s sports programming breakouts. “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is now in production on its sixth season as the fandom continues to popularize the sport in the US. “Full Swing,” one of 2023’s new series, is finishing filming on a second season and is credited with a rise in PGA TOUR fan engagement.
Netflix is the premier home for great sports stories with popular series such as “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Full Swing,” “Untold,” “Quarterback,” “Tour de France: Unchained,” “Break Point” and upcoming series following athletes in track and field, soccer, rugby and NASCAR.
“The Netflix Cup,” which is sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and Formula 1, will be produced by Kevin Hopkins of Excel Sports Management, Bryan Zuriff of BZ Entertainment and Connor Schell and David Chamberlin of Full Day Productions, the company behind the ESPY Awards, the Oscars Red Carpet Show and the NFL Honors. Additional executive producers include James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin of Box to Box and Chad Mumm, chief creative officer of Vox Media Studios.