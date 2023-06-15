Five things to know: Omar Morales

4. LOCAL KNOWLEDGE: It should not be a surprise that Morales is performing well at The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course. For a venue that is foreign to almost every golfer in the field, Morales is a notable exception. Morales told Golf Channel that he’s played LACC “nearly two dozen times in the past two years.” As a member of the UCLA golf team, the Bruins get access to the course about two Mondays a month. Among his accolades at the storied course: a team-best 66 for Morales.