The Five: Things that caught the eye at the U.S. Open

“Putting has that finality attached to it where the ball either goes in or it doesn't, and you're kind of judged by that, and I'm trying to get more and more away from that, to where if I hit a really good putt I'm more happy -- if I hit like a really good 7-iron into a green and I think it's going to be 2 feet and it comes up 25 feet short, I'm not overly pissed off because I'm like, wow, I hit a great shot. And so if I'm sitting on the greens and I can hit really good putts, it's a lot easier to live with the results,” he said.