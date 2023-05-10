The Five: Things that caught Paul’s eye this week at AT&T Byron Nelson

His putting has fallen back to 99th this year, teetering right around neutral in SG: Putting. In some of his close calls this season his putting has been the reason he couldn’t close it out. In his last start, a T11 at the RBC Heritage, Scheffler ranked 5th in SG: Tee-to-Green but ranked 54th in putting. In his T4 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he ranked 54th in putting and lost 1.7 strokes to the field on the greens in the final round. He missed the playoff by two. At the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scheffler missed a five-footer on the second playoff hole of his semifinal match against Sam Burns that would’ve secured his spot in the final. Instead, it was Burns who won it on the next hole.