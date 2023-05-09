Meet the Ph.D. student (and concert violinist) teeing it up at the AT&T Byron Nelson

That has been tough to balance with his anticipation for the AT&T Byron Nelson. He has known this week was coming for the better part of a year and it has “consumed his thoughts.” It also brought back thoughts he had as a senior in college when he contemplated whether he should try his luck and turn professional. Until he went on a hot streak in his final collegiate year, it was never something he had considered, but when several people close to the professional game told him he had a shot if he committed, it messed with the plan Knauth had always had. Golf is the hobby; school is the priority. His mind began to float to what a career in golf could look like. “I spent a lot of time thinking about if I wasn’t at Columbia, I’d be trying to play,” he says.