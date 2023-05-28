Five things to know: Muirfield Village

Muirfield Village GC is indeed named after Muirfield Golf Links, where Jack Nicklaus represented the United States for the first time in the 1959 Walker Cup and where he won his first of three Open Championship titles in 1966. The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, now based at Muirfield, is credited with writing the 13 “Rules of Golf” in 1744. Nicklaus planned to write American golf history in Dublin when he bought the future property for Muirfield Village, where he used to hunt rabbits with his dad, in 1966.