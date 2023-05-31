The Five: Rickie on the rise, Horschel disappointed and the definitive Muirfield milkshake ranking

Sam Bennett has gotten plenty of his “firsts” out of the way already. He experienced the first tee nerves when he could “barely get my ball up on the tee” during his first TOUR start as an amateur at the 2021 Valero Texas Open. Then there was a second-round 85 at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard that let him know there was still much to work on. He notched his first made cut, at a major no less, during the 2022 U.S. Open then followed that up with a magical run at the Masters this year, playing in the final group during the third round.