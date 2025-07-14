10H AGO
Monday qualifiers: Barracuda Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap’s winning highlights from the Barracuda Championship
Written by Staff
The Barracuda Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at the Schaffer’s Mill Golf Club in Truckee, California, offers spots for the four lowest medalists.
In the event of a tie for the last qualifying position, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff immediately following play.