Inside the Field: Barracuda Championship
The PGA TOUR heads back to Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, for the Barracuda Championship, played as an Additional Event alongside The Open Championship. Defending champion Nick Dunlap returns to the site of his second TOUR victory.
The Barracuda Championship is the only PGA TOUR event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring format, which encourages aggressive play.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Current DP World Tour points ranking
Højgaard, Nicolai
Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
Girrbach, Joel
Scrivener, Jason
Kieffer, Max
Kruyswijk, Jacques
Wilson, Andrew
Del Rey, Alejandro
Veerman, Johannes
Bradbury, Dan
Kinhult, Marcus
Ravetto, David
Ferguson, Ewen
Katsuragawa, Yuto
Frittelli, Dylan
Clements, Todd
Shinkwin, Callum
Whitnell, Dale
Baldwin, Matthew
Elvira, Manuel
Armitage, Marcus
Hill, Calum
Schwab, Matthias
Gumberg, Jordan
Jamieson, Scott
Bairstow, Sam
Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Paul, Yannik
Ko, Jeong Weon
Pavan, Andrea
Wiesberger, Bernd
Aiken, Thomas
Jarvis, Casey
Vaillant, Tom
Gouveia, Ricardo
Sharma, Shubhankar
Crocker, Sean
Green, Gavin
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
Current PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
Moore, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)
Brown, Hamish
La Sasso, Michael
Newcomb, Patrick
Osborne, Ollie
Rueck, Cole
Sisk, Cameron
PGA Club professional champion
Polland, Ben
PGA section champion/Player of the Year
Kelley, Joshua
Past champion
Reavie, Chez
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Schenk, Adam
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Hadwin, Adam
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Hossler, Beau
Ghim, Doug
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Norlander, Henrik
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major Medical Extension
Wise, Aaron
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
Gerard, Ryan
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Tosti, Alejandro
McGreevy, Max
Ventura, Kris
Fisk, Steven
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Paul, Jeremy
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Mouw, William
Capan III, Frankie
Higgs, Harry
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Andersen, Mason
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Widing, Tim
Buckley, Hayden
Thornberry, Braden
Burgoon, Bronson
Albertson, Anders
No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University
Ford, David
Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)
Springer, Hayden
Champ, Cameron
Gordon, Will
Bramlett, Joseph
Wu, Dylan
Montgomery, Taylor
Coody, Pierceson
