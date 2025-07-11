PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: Barracuda Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Max Homa cards three birdies in a row at John Deere

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR heads back to Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, for the Barracuda Championship, played as an Additional Event alongside The Open Championship. Defending champion Nick Dunlap returns to the site of his second TOUR victory.

    The Barracuda Championship is the only PGA TOUR event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring format, which encourages aggressive play.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Current DP World Tour points ranking

    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
    Girrbach, Joel
    Scrivener, Jason
    Kieffer, Max
    Kruyswijk, Jacques
    Wilson, Andrew
    Del Rey, Alejandro
    Veerman, Johannes
    Bradbury, Dan
    Kinhult, Marcus
    Ravetto, David
    Ferguson, Ewen
    Katsuragawa, Yuto
    Frittelli, Dylan
    Clements, Todd
    Shinkwin, Callum
    Whitnell, Dale
    Baldwin, Matthew
    Elvira, Manuel
    Armitage, Marcus
    Hill, Calum
    Schwab, Matthias
    Gumberg, Jordan
    Jamieson, Scott
    Bairstow, Sam
    Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
    Fitzpatrick, Alex
    Paul, Yannik
    Ko, Jeong Weon
    Pavan, Andrea
    Wiesberger, Bernd
    Aiken, Thomas
    Jarvis, Casey
    Vaillant, Tom
    Gouveia, Ricardo
    Sharma, Shubhankar
    Crocker, Sean
    Green, Gavin
    Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
    Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (three-year exemption)

    Kitayama, Kurt

    Current PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Eckroat, Austin
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hardy, Nick
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    Moore, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Villegas, Camilo

    Career money exemption

    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)

    Brown, Hamish
    La Sasso, Michael
    Newcomb, Patrick
    Osborne, Ollie
    Rueck, Cole
    Sisk, Cameron

    PGA Club professional champion

    Polland, Ben

    PGA section champion/Player of the Year

    Kelley, Joshua

    Past champion

    Reavie, Chez

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Schenk, Adam

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Hadwin, Adam
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Hossler, Beau
    Ghim, Doug
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Norlander, Henrik
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major Medical Extension

    Wise, Aaron

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

    Gerard, Ryan
    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Tosti, Alejandro
    McGreevy, Max
    Ventura, Kris
    Fisk, Steven
    Roy, Kevin
    Griffin, Lanto
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Cummins, Quade
    Paul, Jeremy
    Chandler, Will
    Peterson, Paul
    Mouw, William
    Capan III, Frankie
    Higgs, Harry
    Pak, John
    Goodwin, Noah
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Riedel, Matthew
    Andersen, Mason
    Dickson, Taylor
    Velo, Kevin
    Onishi, Kaito
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Cone, Trevor
    Widing, Tim
    Buckley, Hayden
    Thornberry, Braden
    Burgoon, Bronson
    Albertson, Anders

    No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University

    Ford, David

    Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)

    Springer, Hayden
    Champ, Cameron
    Gordon, Will
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Wu, Dylan
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Coody, Pierceson
    Montgomery, Taylor

