4H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

The 15th hole is the start of 'The Bear Trap' at PGA National, host of the Cognizant Classic. (PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches offers the opportunity for players to earn spots in this week's event at PGA National (Champion) via a Monday qualifier. The Tesoro Club's Palmer course in Port St. Lucie, Florida, will host the 18-hole qualifier, offering four qualifying spots.

    Any ties for the final qualifying spots will be settled by a hole-by-hole playoff commencing immediately following the completion of play.

    Four pre-qualifying sites were contested last week, with notables to advance including Austin Lemieux, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux. Successful pre-qualifiers will join players exempt directly to Monday's qualifier in an 84-player field for four spots. With South Florida a hotbed for aspiring TOUR pros, this is known as one of professional golf's most competitive Monday qualifiers.

    Notables in Monday's qualifying field include:

    • Past TOUR winners Adam Long, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Cody Gribble, Kevin Tway, Richy Werenski, D.J. Trahan and Robert Garrigus
    • Morgan Hoffmann, who is making a comeback to pro golf amid his battle with muscular dystrophy
    • Fran Quinn, 58, who made headlines when he qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open in his native Massachusetts
    • Former Ryder Cupper Jeff Overton, amid a comeback from a life-threatening infection suffered during surgery for a herniated disk on his back

    This file will be updated at the conclusion of play with more information on the qualifiers.

    Click here for all scores from the open qualifier.

