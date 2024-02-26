Monday qualifiers: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
The 15th hole is the start of 'The Bear Trap' at PGA National, host of the Cognizant Classic. (PGA TOUR)
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches offers the opportunity for players to earn spots in this week's event at PGA National (Champion) via a Monday qualifier. The Tesoro Club's Palmer course in Port St. Lucie, Florida, will host the 18-hole qualifier, offering four qualifying spots.
Any ties for the final qualifying spots will be settled by a hole-by-hole playoff commencing immediately following the completion of play.
Four pre-qualifying sites were contested last week, with notables to advance including Austin Lemieux, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux. Successful pre-qualifiers will join players exempt directly to Monday's qualifier in an 84-player field for four spots. With South Florida a hotbed for aspiring TOUR pros, this is known as one of professional golf's most competitive Monday qualifiers.
Notables in Monday's qualifying field include:
- Past TOUR winners Adam Long, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Cody Gribble, Kevin Tway, Richy Werenski, D.J. Trahan and Robert Garrigus
- Morgan Hoffmann, who is making a comeback to pro golf amid his battle with muscular dystrophy
- Fran Quinn, 58, who made headlines when he qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open in his native Massachusetts
- Former Ryder Cupper Jeff Overton, amid a comeback from a life-threatening infection suffered during surgery for a herniated disk on his back
This file will be updated at the conclusion of play with more information on the qualifiers.