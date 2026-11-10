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Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
USA
Z. Blair
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Brendon Todd
USA
B. Todd
USA
B. Todd
Andrew Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tyler Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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5H AGO

PGA Tour this week: Facts and figures for Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

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PGA Tour this week: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions facts and figures

Key takeaways

  • Dates: Nov. 12-15, 2026
  • Location: Fazio Canyons Course, Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa, Austin, Texas
  • Purse: $6 million
  • First place: $1.08 million
  • FedExCup points to winner: 500

Where is the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions played?

The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is contested at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas. The course winds through limestone cliffs and the meandering Short Spring Branch, with scenic vistas framed by red oaks and sycamores in the Texas Hill Country.

Course snapshot

  • Architect: Tom Fazio
  • Par: 72
  • Yardage: 7,451 yards

Who's in the field this week at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions?

The 2026 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is an inaugural event, marking the first time the PGA Tour has competed at the Fazio Canyons Course, which was originally designed by Fazio in 1999 and underwent an extensive renovation four years ago. The PGA Tour returns to Austin for the first time since the 2023 WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play, which was hosted by Austin Country Club since 2016. The 120-player field includes 14 Texas residents and four University of Texas alums — Pierceson Coody, Doug Ghim, Christiaan Maas and Tommy Morrison — adding a local dimension to the inaugural event. With two FedExCup Fall events remaining, Billy Horschel (No. 98), Kevin Yu (No. 99) and Chandler Phillips (No. 100) are among those fighting near the top-100 cutoff to secure full PGA Tour exemptions for the 2027 season.

  • Blades Brown (winner last week at the World Wide Technology Championship)
  • Austin Smotherman (winners of back-to-back Tour starts at the Bank of Utah Championship and Butterfield Bermuda Championship)
  • Jackson Koivun (winner of the 2026 3M Open)
  • Doug Ghim
  • Billy Horschel
  • Kevin Yu
  • Chandler Phillips

FIELD

What is the purse this week?

  • Total purse: $6 million
  • First-place prize: $1.08 million
  • FedExCup points: 500 to the winner

How to follow the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

📺 TV (ET)

  • Thursday-Sunday: 2-5 p.m., Golf Channel

📱 Streaming (PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App)

  • Thursday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

🎧 PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATour.com/liveaudio

  • Thursday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

📲 Live Scoring

  • Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA Tour App

HOW TO WATCH

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
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