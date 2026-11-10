PGA Tour this week: Facts and figures for Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

The 2026 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is an inaugural event, marking the first time the PGA Tour has competed at the Fazio Canyons Course, which was originally designed by Fazio in 1999 and underwent an extensive renovation four years ago. The PGA Tour returns to Austin for the first time since the 2023 WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play, which was hosted by Austin Country Club since 2016. The 120-player field includes 14 Texas residents and four University of Texas alums — Pierceson Coody, Doug Ghim, Christiaan Maas and Tommy Morrison — adding a local dimension to the inaugural event. With two FedExCup Fall events remaining, Billy Horschel (No. 98), Kevin Yu (No. 99) and Chandler Phillips (No. 100) are among those fighting near the top-100 cutoff to secure full PGA Tour exemptions for the 2027 season.