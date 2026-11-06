‘I'm not ready to be done’: Peter Malnati in contention, tries to extend PGA Tour career in Mexico
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Peter Malnati sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology
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Peter Malnati began speaking, then prefaced, “This is more than I need to reveal in this setting.”
That’s never stopped him before. The infectiously positive, open book that is Malnati has spent more than a decade walking the fairways on the PGA Tour. He vividly remembers when that wasn’t the case. Back when he was just a mini tour player, dating his now-wife, Alicia, all he wanted was to make the Korn Ferry Tour. He believed if he did that, he could make enough money to support his family.
“Then I play a couple years on the PGA Tour,” Malnati said. “I'm like, 'oh my gosh, if I go back to the Korn Ferry Tour, we're not going to be able to afford a house, we're not going to have anything.'”
Malnati followed by saying that, of course, isn’t true. He’s been wise with his money. His family will have what they need no matter how this fall finishes.
The pursuit now isn’t monetary. The two-time winner just can’t fathom doing anything else, and for the first time in a while, that’s an open question.
Malnati, 39, began the week ranked 157th in the FedExCup Fall. The top 100 keep full status in 2027. Only the top 125 maintain conditional status. With just two events to play after this week, time is running thin.
“The only thing I've ever wanted to do was play golf on the PGA Tour,” Malnati said. “I'm feeling a lot of pressure in that I'm not ready to be done doing that yet.”
That pressure has sparked strong golf at the right time. After just one top-25 finish in the entire Regular Season, Malnati has notched two more this fall. Yet he’s contended in neither, so he hasn’t made much of a jump in the standings. His game has felt even better than the results. It just hasn’t all aligned for low enough scores to contend.
Peter Malnati's 143-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at World Wide Technology
That changed this week.
Malnati followed an opening round 66 with an 8-under 64 on Friday to rocket into solo-second, just one shot back of Ben James, the 36-hole leader. Malnati putted phenomenally and struck his irons well. After a poor week off the tee last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, that club is cooperating too. The fairways are wide at El Cardonal at Diamante, but Malnati has missed just one through two rounds.
All that added up to a pair of low scores. Finally.
“I feel really good about my work, but once you get inside the ropes, you've got to do it there and I don't know that I saw this coming,” Malnati said.
"This," on Friday, included seven birdies and an eagle. He made just one bogey on his last hole, the ninth, which dropped him out of a share of the lead.
Malnati isn’t new to this moment, though it feels new this year. He’s had a poor season (or two) by his standards. The American has never been a top player, but he’s always stayed around.
This is his 11th straight year playing a full PGA Tour schedule. His most recent win at the 2024 Valspar Championship earned him status through this year. There’s no safety net now. Malnati needs a win or several strong weeks to keep the streak alive.
At the halfway point, Malnati is doing all the right things to keep living his childhood dream.
“This is what I love to do and I don't think that I've done it to the best of my ability yet in life,” Malnati said. “I think I have more.”