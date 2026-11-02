World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante: Course preview, FAQs
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Behind the scenes with winner Ben Griffin after World Wide Technology
El Cardonal at Diamante serves as the host venue for the World Wide Technology Championship, the sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events in 2026.
What is the history and background of El Cardonal at Diamante?
El Cardonal at Diamante was designed by Tiger Woods and completed in 2014.
What is the layout of El Cardonal at Diamante?
El Cardonal at Diamante is an 18-hole course playing to a par of 72 and stretching 7,452 yards from the championship tees. The course features 10 par 4s, four par 5s and four par 3s.
What are the playing conditions like at El Cardonal at Diamante?
All playing surfaces at El Cardonal at Diamante — including the fairways, greens, rough and tees — are planted with Paspalum grass.
What is the tournament history at El Cardonal at Diamante?
El Cardonal at Diamante has hosted the World Wide Technology Championship since 2023.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of El Cardonal at Diamante?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Description
|1
|5
|582
|An opening par 5 offering players an early birdie opportunity.
|2
|3
|208
|A mid-length par 3 requiring an accurate tee shot.
|3
|4
|351
|A shorter par 4 that rewards precise positioning off the tee.
|4
|4
|483
|One of the longer par 4s on the course.
|5
|4
|438
|A mid-length par 4 stretching 438 yards.
|6
|5
|601
|The longest hole on the course, presenting a demanding par-5 challenge.
|7
|4
|489
|A long par 4 at 489 yards.
|8
|4
|474
|Another lengthy par 4 to close out the front nine stretch.
|9
|3
|200
|A par 3 to conclude the front nine.
|10
|4
|344
|A shorter par 4 opening the back nine.
|11
|3
|189
|A par 3 measuring 189 yards.
|12
|4
|401
|A mid-length par 4.
|13
|4
|475
|A demanding par 4 stretching 475 yards.
|14
|5
|554
|A reachable par 5.
|15
|4
|462
|A par 4 measuring 462 yards.
|16
|3
|154
|The shortest par 3 on the course.
|17
|4
|462
|A par 4 matching hole 15 in length.
|18
|5
|585
|A par-5 finishing hole at 585 yards, providing a closing birdie opportunity.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.