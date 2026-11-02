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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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4H AGO

World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante: Course preview, FAQs

1 Min Read

Latest

Behind the scenes with winner Ben Griffin after World Wide Technology

Behind the scenes with winner Ben Griffin after World Wide Technology

El Cardonal at Diamante serves as the host venue for the World Wide Technology Championship, the sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events in 2026.

What is the history and background of El Cardonal at Diamante?

El Cardonal at Diamante was designed by Tiger Woods and completed in 2014.

What is the layout of El Cardonal at Diamante?

El Cardonal at Diamante is an 18-hole course playing to a par of 72 and stretching 7,452 yards from the championship tees. The course features 10 par 4s, four par 5s and four par 3s.

What are the playing conditions like at El Cardonal at Diamante?

All playing surfaces at El Cardonal at Diamante — including the fairways, greens, rough and tees — are planted with Paspalum grass.

What is the tournament history at El Cardonal at Diamante?

El Cardonal at Diamante has hosted the World Wide Technology Championship since 2023.

What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of El Cardonal at Diamante?

HoleParYardageDescription
15582An opening par 5 offering players an early birdie opportunity.
23208A mid-length par 3 requiring an accurate tee shot.
34351A shorter par 4 that rewards precise positioning off the tee.
44483One of the longer par 4s on the course.
54438A mid-length par 4 stretching 438 yards.
65601The longest hole on the course, presenting a demanding par-5 challenge.
74489A long par 4 at 489 yards.
84474Another lengthy par 4 to close out the front nine stretch.
93200A par 3 to conclude the front nine.
104344A shorter par 4 opening the back nine.
113189A par 3 measuring 189 yards.
124401A mid-length par 4.
134475A demanding par 4 stretching 475 yards.
145554A reachable par 5.
154462A par 4 measuring 462 yards.
163154The shortest par 3 on the course.
174462A par 4 matching hole 15 in length.
185585A par-5 finishing hole at 585 yards, providing a closing birdie opportunity.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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