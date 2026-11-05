Is Nick Dunlap finding his game again after a first-round 64 at El Cardonal?

There was plenty to feel positive about in the first round. Dunlap made nine birdies to just one bogey. He missed just one fairway and two greens and rolled in more than 138 feet of putts. He gained strokes in every category. Yes, that includes off the tee. Though the putting was the star of the show. Dunlap holed two 18-foot birdie putts in his first three holes on Thursday. He converted only two of his birdies from inside eight feet. The highlight was a 40-foot bomb he holed for birdie at the fourth hole, his 13th hole of the day.