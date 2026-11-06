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World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

2

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

2

USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

3

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

3

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T4

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T4

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T6

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T6

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T6

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T6

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T6

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T6

USA
A. Eckroat
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T6

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T6

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T6

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-10
Thru
F
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4H AGO

Ben James fires another sub-65 round, takes one-shot lead into Moving Day at El Cardonal

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 2 | World Wide Technology | 2026

Highlights | Round 2 | World Wide Technology | 2026

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Written by Associated Press

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) – Ben James rattled off five straight birdies around the turn and finished with an aggressive tee shot on the par-3 ninth for one last birdie and an 8-under 64 on Friday to build a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship.

James, already assured his PGA Tour card for next year as the No. 1 player in the PGA Tour University Ranking, carded his 14th round of 65 or lower in 13 tournaments since turning pro out of Virginia this summer.

He already has four finishes in the top five and is picking up plenty of experience along the way. A victory would put him on the new top-tier Championship Series in 2028 and move him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“It's weird, in college I was kind of someone that would shoot 2, 3 under every time out and would have trouble going low,” James said. “But you adapt to your surroundings as humans, so I guess out here that’s what you have to do. I’ve been rolling it well and playing well, so nice to be shooting some low numbers.”


Ben James's 171-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Ben James's 171-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology


James was at 15-under 129 at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante. He was one shot ahead of Peter Malnati, who was tied for the lead until coming up short of the green on the par-3 ninth and missing a 12-foot par putt to end his round of 64.

“I work really hard on my game and I haven’t had tons to show for that lately,” Malnati said. “So to not be in that position coming down the stretch on a Friday where ... I don’t even have to think about the cut line, I can think about playing golf. That was fun.”

Zac Blair posted a 68 and was three shots behind.

This is the second time James has led going into the weekend. The other was the RBC Canadian Open, his first Tour start as a pro in June, and he shot a 78 to quickly spiral out of contention. He also had a good chance to win the Biltmore Championship Asheville in September until Jacob Bridgeman put on a putting clinic down the stretch in the final round.

“I'm doing everything right,” James said. “But for me, I'm just trying to win each shot, just do the best I can for each golf shot and not thinking ahead and just do the best I can. And as I say, winning the shot at hand.”


Ben James sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Ben James sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology


He won the par-5 18th when he least expected it. James has been relying on his short wedges, and he hit a pedestrian pitch to about 18 feet. But he holed the putt, and then started the front nine with three straight birdies to set the target.

This event kicks off the last three tournaments of the FedExCup Fall, after which the top 100 players keep full status for next year.

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R2
Suspended

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

2

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

2

USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

3

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

3

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T4

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T4

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F*
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