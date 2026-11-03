World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, TV times, leaderboard updates
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Highlights | Round 4 | World Wide Technology
The PGA Tour's two-week stay in Mexico concludes this week at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos. It marks the sixth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments, as players make their last efforts to either lock up status for next season or gain entry into 2027's first two Signature Events at Pebble Beach and Riviera. Stops in Austin, Texas (Nov. 12-15), and St. Simons Island, Georgia (Nov. 19-22), are all that remain on the Tour calendar after this week on the Baja Peninsula.
Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante (par 72, 7,452 yards) hosts for the fourth straight year, with each past champion at the course in the 120-man field – Ben Griffin (2025), Austin Eckroat (2024) and Erik van Rooyen (2023). Other than future playing privileges, competitors will be vying for 500 FedExCup points and a share of $6 million.
Here's everything you need to know to follow along with the second of two weeks south of the U.S. border.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.