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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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5H AGO

World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, TV times, leaderboard updates

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Highlights | Round 4 | World Wide Technology

Highlights | Round 4 | World Wide Technology

Written by Staff

The PGA Tour's two-week stay in Mexico concludes this week at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos. It marks the sixth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments, as players make their last efforts to either lock up status for next season or gain entry into 2027's first two Signature Events at Pebble Beach and Riviera. Stops in Austin, Texas (Nov. 12-15), and St. Simons Island, Georgia (Nov. 19-22), are all that remain on the Tour calendar after this week on the Baja Peninsula.

Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante (par 72, 7,452 yards) hosts for the fourth straight year, with each past champion at the course in the 120-man field – Ben Griffin (2025), Austin Eckroat (2024) and Erik van Rooyen (2023). Other than future playing privileges, competitors will be vying for 500 FedExCup points and a share of $6 million.

Here's everything you need to know to follow along with the second of two weeks south of the U.S. border.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATour.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

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Inside the Field
R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
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