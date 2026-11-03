World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, TV times, leaderboard updates

The PGA Tour's two-week stay in Mexico concludes this week at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos. It marks the sixth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments, as players make their last efforts to either lock up status for next season or gain entry into 2027's first two Signature Events at Pebble Beach and Riviera. Stops in Austin, Texas (Nov. 12-15), and St. Simons Island, Georgia (Nov. 19-22), are all that remain on the Tour calendar after this week on the Baja Peninsula.